Diversifiers are holding up better this year

Setbacks aside, the average equity fund has done a decent job of capturing the market upswing of the year so far. A glance at Investment Association sectors shows funds in the Europe ex UK group had delivered a sterling total return of 10.7 per cent on average between 1 January and 17 April, slightly behind the gains made by the FTSE Europe ex UK index but not by much. The UK All Companies fund made 5.4 per cent on average, with Global funds sitting on a similar gain. From the US to Japan and emerging markets, funds in other major regions have also enjoyed a recovery.

Equity funds making gains in a rising market is what we like to see, but it’s worth pausing to ask how some of the classic diversifiers have performed. We might not necessarily expect them to do that well, given their appeal is more for the defensive qualities that stand out in difficult times. But, as we saw in 2022, there’s a notable difference in how some of the stated diversifiers are getting on.

The so-called wealth preservation trusts, most of which tend to combine some equity exposure with allocations to bonds and gold-related investments, have had very mixed fortunes this year. Two decent performers from last year, Ruffer Investment Company (RICA) and Personal Assets Trust (PNL), are relatively flat so far this year, while others look more jaded.