Economic Outlook: 24-28 April

Building permits and housing starts, as measures of how keen builders are to embark on new projects, provide an insight into risk appetite and expectations for housing demand.

Although analysts have long expected higher mortgage rates to dampen demand for owner-occupier housing, we are yet to see clear evidence of this in house price data. And surveys relying on mortgage approval statistics (think the Halifax HPI and next week’s Nationwide release) are showing particularly muddled results.

Capital Economics’ senior property economist, Andrew Wishart, notes that a shrinking sample size and buyers’ shift towards cheaper homes are proving a statistical challenge, making it more difficult to accurately gauge the average house price.