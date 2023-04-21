Our house price obsession is marking down good businesses

There has been no let-up in the number of articles speculating on the imminent collapse in UK house prices. The media is obsessed with the subject – and understandably so. Articles on the likely trajectory of those prices serve the same purpose as those detailing promising treatments for male pattern baldness – they put bums on seats.

The latest effort published in The Telegraph suggests we’re on course to repeat the same kind of dramatic house price falls that are being experienced on Australia’s eastern seaboard. The prediction is given some ballast by the latest UK residential market survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), which showed that new buyer demand, sales, fresh listings, and prices all appear to be on a downward trend – and have been so since the end of August 2022.

It’s not cut and dried, however, as the 12-month view on sales volumes improved in the latest Rics feedback and we may be near the apex of the current interest rate cycle (the next Bank of England base rate announcement is on 11 May). And although the non-seasonally-adjusted estimate of the number of UK residential transactions in February 2023 was 18 per cent lower than February 2022, it was up on the prior month (it’s also worth remembering that the residential outlook is certainly brighter than that of a commercial sector hamstrung by structural issues brought about by the pandemic).