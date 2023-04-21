/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Where the pound goes from here

Sterling was a surprise beneficiary from the banking turmoil, but political instability awaits
Where the pound goes from here
April 21, 2023
  • Interest rate expectations have bolstered sterling 
  • …but a UK election could be a headwind next year

Since the turn of the year, sterling has staged a pretty remarkable recovery: after hitting a record low of $1.035 only months ago, the pound has recovered to around $1.25 (see chart). Thanks to this outperformance, Deutsche Bank strategist Shreyas Gopal said earlier this month that “sterling has extended its lead at the top of the G10 performance table”. 

A number of factors have driven this change of fortune. First is better-than-expected economic data. According to Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury, “every week, the prospect of a UK recession grows less likely and the pound, a long-unloved currency that is by some measures the cheapest among the G10, is reaping the benefits”. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data