Companies roundup: Tech profit warnings and Shanta Gold

There were 75 profit warnings announced by UK-listed companies in the first three months of the year – the highest first quarter total since the onset of the pandemic. The number of warnings was marginally ahead of the 72 announced in the first three months of last year, and quarterly numbers remain ahead of the 10-year average (excluding 2020), according to EY-Parthenon.

More than a third of profit warnings cited delays or cancellations to contracts as a reason for the warning as customers cut spending due to volatile demand, the consultancy said.

Just over a fifth of warnings were issued by technology and telecoms companies, with 69 per cent citing contract issues. Many tech firms are dealing with short-term revenue challenges at the same time as trying to prioritise profitability and cash flow “as they face a tighter and more expensive lending environment”, said the head of EY’s TMT strategy and transactions arm, Will Fisher. MF

Shanta Gold boss to leave after six years

After taking on the top job at miner Shanta Gold (SHG) when he was just in his 30s, Eric Zurrin is to stand down after six years in the post. The leadership change comes as the company shifts to a two-mine operation in Tanzania and looks to further growth in Kenya. The company said he will stay on for another few months while a successor is found. “The business has never been stronger and with an experienced management team in place, it now feels like the right time to hand over to somebody new,” Zurrin said.

Liberum analyst Ben Davis said: “The company he inherited was a single-asset, single-country producer, encumbered with debt. It now has two operating assets, New Luika and Singida, as well as the game-changing potential of the West Kenya project.”. The miner also reported slightly lower gold production in the March quarter than expected, but reiterated guidance for the year. AH

Medica agrees £269mn takeover deal Shares in Medica (MGP) jumped by more than a third this morning after the teleradiology group revealed that it could be taken over by a European private equity firm. Medica has struck an all cash offer with Moonlight Bidco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IK Investment Partners. Under the terms of the acquisition, shareholders will receive 212p in cash for each Medica share. This values the group at roughly £269mn, and represents a 32.5 per cent premium to Friday's closing price of 160p. Directors intend to unanimously recommend the deal to shareholders. JS

Chilean lithium nationalisation impact has limited London impact

Last week, Chilean president Gabriel Boric rattled metals markets and mining companies by declaring the state would take majority stakes in lithium mines in the country. Chile is one of the world’s top lithium producers, largely through brine operations on the country’s salt flats.

Major global companies like Albemarle (US:ALB) saw shares tumble on the news, although the impact could be limited given existing government agreements. “We do not expect any material impact to established producers, as SQM and Albemarle’s current contracts run until 2030 and 2043 respectively,” said Fastmarkets analyst Jordan Roberts.

CleanTech Lithium (CTL) is one UK-listed company with a project in Chile. It said on Monday morning it would dodge the majority state control rule by virtue of being too small: “CTL´s assets have lower levels of lithium concentration and, while highly economic for a company such as CTL, they are not of the scale that could be considered assets of national strategic importance,” the company said. Its shares fell 16 per cent on Monday, making a 31 per cent fall since Thursday’s close. AH