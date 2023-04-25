Companies roundup: Spending hits Primark and Travis Perkins

Associated British Foods (ABF) shares fell by more than 5 per cent after the company warned that it expects growth at Primark to weaken in the second half of the year, due to concerns about the “resilience of consumer spending”. The board guided for an annual operating margin of around 8.3 per cent for the retail side of the business, a contraction from the 9.8 per cent posted in 2022. For the half-year to 4 March total revenue climbed by more than a fifth to £9.6bn, but pre-tax profits rose by only 1 per cent to £644mn as higher costs took their toll. CA
Travis Perkins struggles as consumers down tools
Builders’ merchant Travis Perkins (TPK) said trading remained “challenging” in the first three months of the year, with weakness in both the new house building and home improvements. Merchanting sales fell by 4.7 per cent despite demand remaining “resilient” among commercial, industrial and public sector customers.
The Toolstation business was more robust, though, with like-for-like sales growing by 4.6 per cent in the UK. Chief executive Nick Roberts said the company expects a full-year performance “in line with market expectations”. The FactSet consensus forecast is for Travis Perkins’ earnings per share to decline by 13 per cent this year, to around 81p a share. The company’s shares were down 3 per cent in early trading. MF
Loungers shares fall despite record revenues
Hospitality operator Loungers (LGRS) posted record annual sales of £284mn, with like-for-like sales up by 18 per cent against pre-pandemic levels, according to an update for the year to 16 April. Management expects full-year cash profits to be “broadly in line with market expectations”. It also noted higher net debt due to freehold acquisitions. The market wasn’t impressed, with the shares down by 3 per cent in early trading. CA
Impact Healthcare’s value begins recovery
The value of healthcare centre real estate investment trust Impact Healthcare Reit (IHR) has seen a small recovery after last year’s drop. The Reit said its net asset value (NAV) per share had increased from 110p as at 31 December last year to 113p as at 31 March this year, after having dropped from 117p as at 31 September last year. IHR’s value changes mirror the wider industry trend as Reits begin to regain lost value following last year’s bruising price correction caused by the ill-fated ‘mini’ Budget. ML