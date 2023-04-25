Companies roundup: Spending hits Primark and Travis Perkins

Associated British Foods (ABF) shares fell by more than 5 per cent after the company warned that it expects growth at Primark to weaken in the second half of the year, due to concerns about the “resilience of consumer spending”. The board guided for an annual operating margin of around 8.3 per cent for the retail side of the business, a contraction from the 9.8 per cent posted in 2022. For the half-year to 4 March total revenue climbed by more than a fifth to £9.6bn, but pre-tax profits rose by only 1 per cent to £644mn as higher costs took their toll. CA

Travis Perkins struggles as consumers down tools

Builders’ merchant Travis Perkins (TPK) said trading remained “challenging” in the first three months of the year, with weakness in both the new house building and home improvements. Merchanting sales fell by 4.7 per cent despite demand remaining “resilient” among commercial, industrial and public sector customers.

The Toolstation business was more robust, though, with like-for-like sales growing by 4.6 per cent in the UK. Chief executive Nick Roberts said the company expects a full-year performance “in line with market expectations”. The FactSet consensus forecast is for Travis Perkins’ earnings per share to decline by 13 per cent this year, to around 81p a share. The company’s shares were down 3 per cent in early trading. MF

Oxford Biomedica tries to move beyond the pandemic Oxford Biomedica (OXB) reported only a slight drop in revenue in 2022 – from £142.8mn to £140mn – despite far lower Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing volumes. The gene therapy company recorded double-digit growth in its core business, excluding its vaccine contract with AstraZeneca (AZN), compared to last year. It did, however, make an operating loss of £30.2mn due to reduced production of the jab and its investment in a new division – Oxford Biomedica Solutions. The launch of the business doubled operating expenses to £123mn. Markets seemed quietly confident in the company’s new direction, with shares rising 2 per cent in the first hours of trading. JJ

Loungers shares fall despite record revenues

Hospitality operator Loungers (LGRS) posted record annual sales of £284mn, with like-for-like sales up by 18 per cent against pre-pandemic levels, according to an update for the year to 16 April. Management expects full-year cash profits to be “broadly in line with market expectations”. It also noted higher net debt due to freehold acquisitions. The market wasn’t impressed, with the shares down by 3 per cent in early trading. CA

Eurowag maintains impressive growth Freight industry software company WAG Payment Solutions (WPS), which goes by the snappier Eurowag, saw another strong quarter of growth despite economic headwinds. Group revenue grew 31 per cent year-on-year in the three months to March, while organic growth was 16.6 per cent. The company recently acquired telematics monitoring businesses Inelo and Webeye. Inelo has around 87,000 integrated trucks, and broker Numis expects it to add €34mn to annual revenue. In the 12 months to March, the group generated €203mn in sales. Numis currently has WAG trading on a forward price to earnings ratio of 13.8. The broker is impressed by the consistent top line growth and its target price of 145p is 48 per cent above the current value. AS

Impact Healthcare’s value begins recovery

The value of healthcare centre real estate investment trust Impact Healthcare Reit (IHR) has seen a small recovery after last year’s drop. The Reit said its net asset value (NAV) per share had increased from 110p as at 31 December last year to 113p as at 31 March this year, after having dropped from 117p as at 31 September last year. IHR’s value changes mirror the wider industry trend as Reits begin to regain lost value following last year’s bruising price correction caused by the ill-fated ‘mini’ Budget. ML

