Does the BAE chief executive deserve his pay?

Ethical investors used to shun defence companies such as BAE Systems (BA.), but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted some to question whether “defence” is such a pariah after all. Sir Roger Carr, the outgoing BAE chair, reflected this when he claimed in the company’s 2022 annual report that the group is “fundamentally a force for good”.

A tenth of BAE Systems’ profits come from cyber security and intelligence; and about a third from ‘electronic systems’. Another third comes from ‘air’, and about 14 per cent from each of ‘maritime’ and ‘platform and services’, such as combat vehicles, munitions and naval ship repair. The operating profit from these was the same last year as in 2021, but the group’s published profits declined to £1.6bn. The fall in its published earnings per share (EPS) of about 7 per cent has caused some to question why Charles Woodburn, BAE’s chief executive since July 2017, should have received half as much again in 2022 as the £7mn he received in 2021 – so much that it was 164 times as much as the median for the company’s UK employees. Did his and BAE’s performance really justify this?

The non-executive directors on the remuneration committee think so. They awarded him a £2.49mn annual bonus, 97.5 per cent of his maximum. Targets for underlying EPS (a different figure to the published EPS), cash generation and new orders were all exceeded, and the non-execs said that good progress had been made in achieving the group’s strategy, such as improving competitiveness and operational efficiency. They also agreed to let him have all the shares awarded to him in 2020 – because BAE’s underlying EPS had beaten its growth target and its shares had outperformed its comparators, defined by comparing a virtual investment in BAE in March 2020 with one split between a FTSE 100 tracker and a basket of international defence companies.