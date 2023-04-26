Companies roundup: BAT’s North Korea dispute and housebuilders rise

British American Tobacco (BATS) confirmed late on Tuesday that it would pay $635mn (£512mn) plus interest to the US authorities for breaching sanctions on North Korea between 2007 and 2017. The tobacco giant used a third party in Singapore to trade in the pariah nation while claiming it no longer did business there. The amount was more than management had expected – the company recorded a provision of £450mn in its latest half-year accounts.

Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said that “British American Tobacco and its subsidiary [BAT Marketing Singapore] engaged in an elaborate scheme to circumvent US sanctions and sell tobacco products to North Korea in violation of US law”. The shares were up by 1 per cent this morning, as the market seemed pleased with a resolution to the matter. CA

Housebuilder shares rally after Persimmon’s upbeat update

Shares in the major housebuilders have risen today after a bullish Q1 trading update from Persimmon (PSN). While sales figures are much lower than Q1 2022, they have shot up from Q4 2022 when the mini Budget spiked interest rates and rocked the housing market.

Net private sales per outlet more than doubled from 0.3 to 0.62, though the average selling price has dropped 2.1 per cent over the same period. “If sales rates continue around the level seen year to date, we would expect full year 2023 volumes to be toward the top end of the previously indicated range of 8,000 to 9,000 completions,” the company said.PSN was up 6 per cent this morning while peers Crest Nicholson (CRST), Taylor Wimpey (TW), Bellway (BWY), and Barratt Developments (BDEV) were all up between 2 and 3 per cent. ML

Europe proves a drag for CRH Shares in building materials group CRH (CRH) traded 4 per cent lower as it outlined a “more challenging backdrop” for its European business this year due to a slowdown in the housing market. Overall, the company expects cash profit for the first six months to be ahead of the $2.2bn generated last year on the back of “robust infrastructure demand” and decent levels of activity outside of the housing market in the US, where it now generates 75 per cent of earnings. A vote on shifting its primary listing to the US will be held on 8 June. MF

GSK update fails to excite markets

Shares in GSK (GSK) fell around 1 per cent following the release of its Q1 figures – despite the fact that revenue exceeded analyst expectations. Growth was chiefly driven by the group’s Shingrix shingles vaccine and its HIV treatment franchise, which saw year-on-year sales uplifts of 11 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Management has reiterated expectations for full year sales growth of 6-8 per cent. However, markets are unenthused, perhaps due to lingering concerns about GSK’s long-term growth prospects and the ongoing Zantac legal cases. JJ

Changing of the guard at Reckitt Benckiser The head of Reckitt Benckiser’s (RKT) health division will become the consumer goods company’s new chief executive by the end of the year, the business confirmed today. Kris Licht will replace Nicandro Durante, who took on the role on a short-term basis after Laxman Narasimhan stood down last September. Reckitt also provided an update on first-quarter trading. Net revenues came in at £3.92bn for the period, an 8 per cent uplift against last year on a like-for-like basis. But volumes fell by 5 per cent, driven by a decline in Lysol cleaning products, as shoppers continue to trade down in the face of higher prices. The shares were down 2 per cent in early trading. CA

Peel Hunt cuts gas price forecasts

Energy prices have been a key driver of inflation, although higher-than-expected storage levels in Europe meant gas has come down from the highs seen in August of over 600p per therm. Now, investment bank Peel Hunt has cut its forecast prices for this year, 2024 and 2025, saying “structural changes” had knocked demand and kept prices lower more recently. The new estimate for this year is 120p per therm, down from 170p. “A mild winter left European inventories well above average levels,” wrote Werner Riding and Matt Cooper. ”Alongside this, US LNG trade increased to a record high in 1Q23. With inventories higher than average, and a lack of storage, the UK currently has ample gas and is increasing exports to Europe.”

Riding and Cooper maintained their oil price assumption for 2023 at $90 (£72) a barrel as demand remains high thanks to the rebounds in China and the aviation sector, while in the second half “reduced investment in the sector” and “faltering drilling in the US” will drive supply pressure. AH