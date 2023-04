Gross margin up despite rising costs

Marked increase in licensing activities

On balance, shareholders in Sanderson Design Group (SDG) will be satisfied with the company’s full-year performance given wider economic challenges, not to mention the cessation of trading in Russia. Sales were flat on the prior year, but there was a 50-basis point increase in the gross margin to 66.3 per cent, which, along with a marked increase in net finance income, boosted earnings.