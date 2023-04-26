Tax-efficient gifting is more important than ever

People are increasingly worried about the cost of living affecting the financial support they can offer their children. A St James’s Place (SJP) survey of 1,000 adults with £50,000 or more in assets found that almost two-thirds of those who are planning to pass on wealth to loved ones are concerned that inflation will impact how much they can give, and 53 per cent worry they will need to use the money to fund social care costs for themselves.

Such anxieties are not unwarranted. There's no doubt that inflation will mean older generations need more to retire and pay for care. The real value of assets is eroded more quickly, and stock market performance is not proving particularly helpful, at least in the short term.

Meanwhile, the younger generations have less to live on as real wages fall and mortgage rates climb. SJP’s survey found that 40 per cent of those who expect to be on the receiving end of a wealth transfer in the next five years see themselves either completely or somewhat dependent on the funds. This figure would have probably been lower a year ago, and might very well be higher in a year’s time, as the full impact of inflation and higher rates is felt.