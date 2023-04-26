Today's markets: Shares fall on bank fears

Markets are down across the board following a rocky session in the US, driven by banking fears yet again. Yesterday’s update from First Republic and its huge outflows dampened sentiment even though tech giants posted better numbers than expected. The cash outflow from First was high enough for investors to worry about another run and what another Silicon Valley Bank-esque episode might look like.

This morning the FTSE 100 is down 0.5 per cent – although interesting it’s not the banks leading the way down and rises for housebuilders are helping stem losses. On the continent it’s less positive with the DAX down 0.6 per cent and CAC 40 0.7 per cent. The Stoxx 600 is heading for its largest one-day fall in a month and unlike at home, banks are leading the way down.

Last night the S&P 500 moved further away from the horizontal resistance around 4,150, shedding 1.58 per cent to 4,071, edging back towards the 50-day at 4,033. The Dow Jones fell 1 per cent to 33,530. The Nasdaq dropped nearly 2 per cent but decent numbers from Microsoft and Alphabet helped lift sentiment after-hours and sent futures higher overnight, so things might brighten up when markets open later on today. To counter this, debt ceiling fears are building – something to watch for the broader sentiment on Wall Street. Yields are tracking a little lower with the US 10-year Treasury at 3.40 per cent.

First Republic is entering ‘we need to find a buyer’ territory but it might struggle. It’s currently pursuing strategic options. Results yesterday showed $100bn in outflows and shares sank 50 per cent following the earning report and earnings call. One worry is the lack of transparency since the earnings call featured no analyst questions. The question I have is: why would anyone still have money there, either as a shareholder or depositor? Can’t see it lasting the week. Remember when I said parking $30bn of big bank deposits was throwing good money after bad? Shares are ticking up 3 per cent in pre-market.

Big tech lifted the mood somewhat with Microsoft beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings per share hit $2.45 vs $2.23 forecast, with net income up 9 per cent to $18.3bn on revenues of $52.86bn vs $51.02 expected. Revenues rose 7 per cent year-on-year, but were flat with last quarter. More spending on AI of course but the bar was so low – just about shrugged off expectations for a tougher slowdown, particularly in its cloud business.

Alphabet shares also rose after beating expectations with EPS of $1.17 vs. $1.07 forecast, while revenue rose 3 per cent to $69.79bn from $68bn a year earlier. Ad revenues declined from last year but beat expectations. Both beat a low bar – growth is not what we’ve become used to. Lots of AI hype is helping to cover up pretty unspectacular numbers.

Bank of England loses the plot

Elsewhere, some choice words from the Bank of England who seem to have forgotten about the whole concept of capitalism. Should we accept being poorer? I thought that was anathema to the entire history of capitalist ‘progress’ since the industrial revolution? But parents now do think their kids will be worse off than they are. Huw Pill, the chief economist at the Bank of England, thinks maybe we should just pipe down and stop complaining about the drain on living standards. “What we’re facing now is that reluctance to accept that yes we’re all worse off, we all have to take our share,” Pill said. Somehow in the UK, someone needs to accept that they're worse off and stop trying to maintain their real spending power by bidding up prices.”

It was the same shtick as governor Andrew Bailey pulled last year: “Don't ask for a pay rise – you'll only make inflation worse”. Well that’s not how it works, pal, and you are treating people like idiots. Meanwhile Ben Broadbent, also of the MPC, says quantitative easing had nothing to do with inflation. These people are actually the ones making the decisions – they are unelected and unspeakably arrogant. Maybe focus on doing your job instead of spouting about workers’ demands for fair pay.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto