UK regulator blocks $75bn Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal

One of the biggest gaming deals in history has been blocked by the UK's competition authority over conerns it would further add to Microsoft's (US:MSFT) dominance in the space.

The tech giant's proposed $75bn purchase of games developer Activision Blizzard (US:ATVI) was denied by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) because it was worried Microsoft would block other platforms from using its games.

Activision Blizzard is known for developing Call of Duty, one of the world’s most popular video game franchises. The CMA said Microsoft would fine it "commercially beneficial" if the developer's games were made to be exclusive on its own cloud-based Xbox Game Pass platform. The CMA said Microsoft already accounted for two-thirds of the cloud gaming market and the deal would "entrench this monopoly position".