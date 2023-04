Strong trading continues in Q1 Margins up despite inflation

The market responded positively to full-year figures from Warpaint London (W7L) even though the cosmetics company had already revealed in a Q1 trading update that the outlook for the current year was “ahead of the board's previous expectations”. Hardly surprising given that its enhanced outlook was predicated on a 40 per cent sales hike to a record £18.5mn, with margins ahead of the 2022 comparator.