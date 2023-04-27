Companies roundup: Unilever volumes and AstraZeneca

Consumer goods giant Unilever (ULVR) posted a 10.5 per cent rise in underlying sales growth in its first quarter as more chunky price increases resulted in only a limited volume fall. The company hiked prices by 10.7 per cent in the period, after a 13.3 per cent uplift in the final quarter of 2022, but volumes declined by just 0.2 per cent and performance improved against the previous quarter. Total sales were up by 7 per cent to €14.8bn (£13.1bn), with Unilever’s beauty and wellbeing division enjoying the most rapid top-line growth, though sales in the nutrition segment fell. Management also confirmed that the quarterly dividend would be maintained at 42.68¢. The shares rose by over 1 per cent in early trading. CA

Barclay’s positive first quarter

The story of the past few quarters for Barclays (BARC) has been of serial underperformance as the bank has struggled to balance off an underperforming investment banking arm, with its more robust, and interest rate sensitive, retail bank division. Notably, the bank seems to be finally benefiting from the impact of interest rate rises and hedging profits to see the first quarter net interest rate margin rise to 3.18 per cent. The impact on earnings was tangible with reported pre-tax profits up 16 per cent to £2.6bn compared with a year ago.

There were other signs that the balance sheet has remained largely stable, despite the turmoil in the banking market in the early part of the spring. The loan deposit ratio was unchanged at 73 per cent, while the common tier 1 capital ratio was only seasonally lower at 13.6 per cent because of higher capital payouts. The market was pleasantly surprised by the positive numbers and marked the shares higher by 4 per cent at a time when most banks are suffering from contagion worries. JH

Emerging markets prop up AstraZeneca sales AstraZeneca (AZN) has reported stable revenue for the first quarter of this year – even as sales of its Covid-19 medicines declined by nearly $1.5bn. CEO Pascal Soriot credited a “particularly strong” performance in emerging markets for the group’s resilience. Patient demand is especially high in China, where the company expects low single-digit percentage growth this year. Excluding coronavirus products, total revenue increased 15 per cent and core earnings per share increased 6 per cent to $1.92. Oncology remained AstraZeneca’s strongest-performing division, with sales of almost $4bn. Shares opened 1 per cent higher today before falling marginally by mid-morning. JJ Read more: Fund managers' favourite health stocks

Sainsbury’s underlying profits at top end of guidance

J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) statutory pre-tax profits for the year to 4 March plummeted by 62 per cent to £327mn as the grocer was hit by non-cash impairments due to higher interest rates and the non-repeat of chunky net income from legal settlements in the previous year. But an underlying profit of £690mn, while down 5 per cent against 2022, was at the top end of the company’s guidance range. Total revenues were up by 5.3 per cent to £31.5bn in the year, with retail sales rising by 5.2 per cent. The shares were flat in early trading. CA

Read about retail giant Tesco

Hotel Chocolat shares flounder after weak update Hotel Chocolat (HOTC) shares plunged by 10 per cent after the premium chocolatier said it now expects full-year sales to come in below market expectations and cut its underlying profit before tax guidance to just breakeven. Management said that the company has made “excellent progress” with cost efficiencies, and reiterated that it expects the business to return to sales and cash profit growth with a 20 per cent cash profit margin by 2025. CA

PPHE’s higher rates boosts revenue

PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) revenues of £69mn for the first quarter to 31 March were 10 per cent ahead of pre-pandemic levels as higher prices drove performance at the hospitality real estate company. The average room rate of £144 was a quarter up on the same period in 2019, while revenue per available room was 9 per cent higher. Management said that the company is on track to hit full-year market consensus forecasts for revenue and cash profits. The shares fell by 1 per cent in early trading. CA

Read about hospitality giant Whitbread's results