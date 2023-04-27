/
Meta bounces back from tough 2022

The 3 per cent of revenue growth was welcome after it shrank for first time last year.
April 27, 2023
  • Beat analyst EPS forecast by 13 per cent
  • But it plans to keep spending on metaverse

In the second quarter of last year, Facebook’s monthly active users declined for the first time in its history. The market feared this was the beginning of the end. Meta’s (US:META) share price declined 70 per cent over the year. But these fears, at least for now, seem to have been misplaced.

In the first quarter of 2023, Meta added 37mn daily active users, this was more than double the 17mn analysts expected. Over 3bn people worldwide now use a Meta product, either Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram.  Meanwhile, its revenue rose 3 per cent year-on-year to $28.6bn (£23bn), which was another surprise, with the FactSet broker consensus expecting revenue to be $27.7bn. 

