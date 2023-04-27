Tech results show companies are past the worst of it

Analysts expect earnings to rise this year

Cloud computing the strongest growth drivers

Microsoft (US:MSFT) and Alphabet (US:GOOGL) made a strong start to big tech’s earnings season with better-than-expected quarterly results. There was a fear the wider macroeconomic conditions would drag on sales, but both companies managed to keep growing their top lines and beat analyst expectations significantly.

Alphabet’s reliance on the digital advertising market makes it particularly exposed to economic conditions, but the resilience of Google’s search business surprised analysts. Revenue rose 1.9 per cent year on year to $40.4bn (£32bn), slightly ahead of FactSet consensus expectations. “There was a continued advertiser preference for large established platforms such as Google,” said Jefferies analyst Brent Thill.