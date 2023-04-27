Today's markets: Prices steady amid earnings deluge

European markets were flat in early trading ahead of a US GDP report and a deluge of earnings reports on both sides of the Atlantic. First Republic Bank shares slid another 30 per cent, extending losses from its 50 per cent decline on Tuesday, helping to fuel a decline on Wall Street. The Nasdaq rallied half a percent, whilst the S&P 500 declined by 0.4 per cent. European indices have barely budged though. The FTSE 100 gave up a tenth of a percent to 7,828 amid a slew of trading updates, whilst the CAC rose a third of a percent. Oil was firmer this morning after a sharp decline yesterday saw Brent futures close the OPEC+ cut gap.

US GDP data later in the session will be the one to watch – expected to show annualised growth of 2 per cent in the first quarter, slowing from 2.6 per cent in the fourth quarter last year. Weekly jobless claims data from the US is also important – last week showed continuing unemployment claims rose 61k to 1.865mn, their highest level since November 2021 – pointing to rate hikes taking effect.

There’s been no deal forthcoming for First Republic. If you were JP Morgan, you might quite like its high net worth client base, and they may just be waiting to get it cheaper. It would be a major creditor at point of failure and could get first dibs on the client base. Given its hands are tied on doing any deals normally, it could be a way to grab the clients…maybe too quick to say it was throwing good money after bad? FRC has lots going for it – just a bad run on deposits has left it exposed – JPM will want the clients and could make it work.

Shares in Meta soared after-hours, rising 11 per cent to a 14-month high after it beat expectations on earnings and flagged progress on AI. Meta delivered its first sales growth in four quarters, with revenues rising 3 per cent to $28.6bn and guided above market expectations for the current quarter. Nevertheless, net income slid 24 per cent year-over-year, from $7.47bn to $5.71bn on continued pressure in ad spending and its Metaverse bet. No wonder Mark Zuckerberg was pushing AI and not the Metaverse on the call.

Unilever followed the likes of Pepsi and Proctor & Gamble with aggressive price hikes in the first quarter, even as rises slow. Underlying sales growth of 10.5 per cent belied a 0.2 per cent decline in volumes as prices were hiked by more than 10 per cent. But underlying price growth moderated to 10.7 per cent from 13.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, suggesting the peak.