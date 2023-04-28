Companies roundup: Amazon shares stutter and Flutter’s American dream

Amazon (US:AMZN) has said customers are slowing their rate of spending on cloud computing as they look to manage costs. “Customers continue to evaluate ways to optimise their cloud spending,” said chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky. “We are seeing this optimisation continue into the second quarter with April revenue growth rates about 500 basis points lower than we saw in Q1”.

The cloud computing division AWS saw its revenue rise 16 per cent year-on-year in Q1 to $21.4bn, which was slightly ahead of analyst expectations but slower than last year.

Markets were most spooked by comments made about AWS’s next quarter growth, reversing gains made on Thursday in after-market trading.

Cloud is still the fastest growing part of the business. Wider group revenue rose 9 per cent to $127.4bn, which was 2.2 per cent ahead of analyst forecasts. Meanwhile, EPS was down 18 per cent to $0.31 because of the $500mn of extra costs related to the mass layoffs last year. However, this was still way ahead of analysts’ EPS expectations of $0.21.

Amazon is the leading cloud computing company but losing market share to rivals Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. They both reported earlier this week and grew revenue 28 per cent and 31 per cent respectively. AS

Flutter’s US listing plan approved by shareholders

Gambling company Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) confirmed late in the day yesterday that it had won over 99 per cent shareholder approval at its annual general meeting for its plan to proceed with a secondary listing in New York. The board is keen on the deeper and more liquid capital markets on offer in the US, and American business FanDuel is now Flutter’s key revenue driver. The company also confirmed that former Kellogg Company chair John Bryant had been appointed to the board as a non-executive director and chair designate. CA

Pensana shareholders stump up emergency cash Rare earths hopeful Pensana (PRE) will receive a desperately needed cash injection to cover its immediate costs, although will hand over another sizeable chunk of the company to stay afloat. The Angolan sovereign wealth fund, Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDA), and M&G Investment Management will both kick in $5mn (£4mn), in exchange for 15mn shares, although a shareholder vote is needed to issue the majority of the new FSDA shares. Only 17 per cent of the new FSDA shares “have been placed firm”, as other shareholders will need to waive pre-emption rights and the government will have to sign off on Angola’s 25-per-cent-plus stake in Pensana. The raise is being done at 27.5p, compared with the pre-cash crisis share price of 56p. At the end of March, Pensana announced it had just $200,000 of cash at hand and $9mn of “outstanding creditors”. AH

Mears share price bumps after pre-tax profit doubles

Mears’ (MER) share price rose 6 per cent this morning after the social housing maintenance company posted record revenue in its results for the last calendar year. Its pre-tax profit more than doubled from £16.3mn to £34.9mn thanks to its £960mn record revenue offsetting a 9.46 per cent increase in cost of sales. The company attributed its results to its “market leading position, based on a clear strategy and resilient operating platform”. ML