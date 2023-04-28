Companies roundup: Amazon shares stutter and Flutter’s American dream

Amazon (US:AMZN) has said customers are slowing their rate of spending on cloud computing as they look to manage costs. “Customers continue to evaluate ways to optimise their cloud spending,” said chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky. “We are seeing this optimisation continue into the second quarter with April revenue growth rates about 500 basis points lower than we saw in Q1”.
The cloud computing division AWS saw its revenue rise 16 per cent year-on-year in Q1 to $21.4bn, which was slightly ahead of analyst expectations but slower than last year.
Markets were most spooked by comments made about AWS’s next quarter growth, reversing gains made on Thursday in after-market trading.
Cloud is still the fastest growing part of the business. Wider group revenue rose 9 per cent to $127.4bn, which was 2.2 per cent ahead of analyst forecasts. Meanwhile, EPS was down 18 per cent to $0.31 because of the $500mn of extra costs related to the mass layoffs last year. However, this was still way ahead of analysts’ EPS expectations of $0.21.
Amazon is the leading cloud computing company but losing market share to rivals Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. They both reported earlier this week and grew revenue 28 per cent and 31 per cent respectively. AS
Flutter’s US listing plan approved by shareholders
Gambling company Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) confirmed late in the day yesterday that it had won over 99 per cent shareholder approval at its annual general meeting for its plan to proceed with a secondary listing in New York. The board is keen on the deeper and more liquid capital markets on offer in the US, and American business FanDuel is now Flutter’s key revenue driver. The company also confirmed that former Kellogg Company chair John Bryant had been appointed to the board as a non-executive director and chair designate. CA
Mears share price bumps after pre-tax profit doubles
Mears’ (MER) share price rose 6 per cent this morning after the social housing maintenance company posted record revenue in its results for the last calendar year. Its pre-tax profit more than doubled from £16.3mn to £34.9mn thanks to its £960mn record revenue offsetting a 9.46 per cent increase in cost of sales. The company attributed its results to its “market leading position, based on a clear strategy and resilient operating platform”. ML