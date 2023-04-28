Economic Outlook: 1-5 May

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the task facing central banks became even more onerous: they must slay inflation, guard financial stability, protect fragile growth – and all without being quite sure how far existing hikes have already filtered through to the economy.

But it looks as though focus will remain on ensuring price stability and returning inflation to its target rates when the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) meet next week. The Fed’s own projections suggest that rates have further to go, and markets seem to agree. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets think that the Fed will hike by 25bps at the next meeting.

Economists also expect the ECB to raise rates again next week: European sentiment has been relatively unaffected by recent financial tensions, and core consumer price index (CPI) inflation reached a new high in March. Analysts expect further hikes in May and June, with forecasts suggesting a peak rate of around 3.5 to 4 per cent.