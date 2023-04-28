Income fund managers face a banking conundrum

The banking crisis isn’t over. That was the market’s take this week, with news of hefty deposit outflows at First Republic (US:FRC) causing the US regional bank’s share price to crash and prompting some notable weakness for UK bank stocks.

Temporary as such problems might turn out to be, it reminds us that uncertainty continues to hang over the sector, with even investors on these shores having to again ask whether banks look threatened or resilient and potentially oversold.

Those in the second camp could spy an interesting contrarian opportunity, and on a separate note we’ve previously made the case for investors not to panic sell financials funds, given their lack of exposure to the US names directly involved in the crisis. But casting the net a little wider, it’s now useful to ask how more mainstream equity portfolios stand when it comes to banking shares in the UK market.