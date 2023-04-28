Kingspan ditches London listing

Kingspan (KGP) is to delist from the London Stock Exchange, citing a lack of trading volume in its shares.

The Irish manufacturer of cladding systems said that it had reviewed its listing arrangements and found “current share trading on the London Stock Exchange is negligible” as a percentage of overall trading. It will retain a listing on the Euronext Dublin market, where the bulk of its shares are traded.

Kingspan is the latest of several companies that have decided either to move their primary listing away from the UK or to ignore the market altogether. Last week, housing secretary Michael Gove called on Kingspan to stump up more cash to pay for the remediation of buildings with unsafe cladding. "To those cladding companies who fail to do the right thing: you will face severe consequences and I will use all commercial and legal tools available to me to ensure you take responsibility," he said.