Numis swallowed up by Deutsche Bank

Mid-market investment bank Numis (NUM) is the latest investment house to be consolidated after the board recommended that shareholders accept a £410mn, or 350p a share, bid approach from Deutsche Bank (GER:DB).

Numis’s share price at the previous close was 204p. Numis’s largest shareholder, Anders Povlsen has agreed to the offer.

The takeover reflects the difficult market conditions that investment banks have faced since the tech bubble burst in 2021. Numis has had to cope with an almost complete lack of deal flow over the past 12-months. However, the business, which started in 1989, is clearly valued by Deutsche for its UK market client base and significant contacts.

It was also, undoubtedly, a cheaper deal for the German giant after a torrid 2022 left Numis’s profits down by more than 70 per cent. That dire situation does not look like it will change quickly this year, as Numis had already warned in a trading update in April that it expected its revenue for the first half to be 14 per cent lower at £64mn. The main problem for Numis, and other houses, is the complete lack of equity capital raising taking place in the London market, with IPOs remaining in suspended animation.

Still, in other parts of the investment banking sector, there are some signs of an improvement in the outlook for M&A deal flow. Deutsche Bank bought Numis at the point when the market had just experienced one of the quietest periods for M&A transactions in a decade. According to Bloomberg data, the first quarter of 2023 saw global M&A transactions of $559bn – the third lowest quarterly total since 2013. However, the current consensus is that M&A activity will remain at least stable in the second quarter of this year, which should ensure a steady stream of fees for the new combination.