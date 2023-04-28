Today’s markets: S&P positivity fails to boost the FTSE

Stocks in Europe were steady early on Friday following a handsome gain for Wall Street overnight. The S&P 500 rallied 2 per cent back close to the big 4,150 level for its best day since January, led by gains for big tech as Meta shares leapt 14 per cent. The Nasdaq composite added 2.4 per cent and the Dow was up 1.6 per cent. In early trading on Friday the DAX added 0.2 per cent and the FTSE 100 declined by the same. Eurozone and US inflation numbers out later today.

Data yesterday pointed to the US economy slowing down with GDP 1.1 per cent versus 2 per cent expected, down from 2.6 per cent in Q4. It suggests Federal Reserve interest rate hikes are taking effect which could mean we’re near the top. Well, maybe, but inflation remains super sticky – core Personal Consumption Expenditures index came in at 4.9 per cent, up from 4.4 per cent and higher than the 4.7 per cent estimate. It was also the highest for a long while.

Jobless claims were down 16k to 230k. Continuing claims steady...jobs data still holding up really well and the fluctuations are not a trend. Consumers also seem to be holding up ok with real consumer spending up 3.7 per cent from 1.0 per cent previous, GDP sales 3.4 per cent vs 2.3 per cent estimated.

First Republic shares rose 9 per cent yesterday. US officials are coordinating rescue talks for the beleaguered bank, but have not yet found a private sector solution. The company said: "We are engaged in discussions with multiple parties about our strategic options while continuing to serve our clients."

Bank of Japan unchanged at Ueda’s first meeting in charge but announced a “broad-perspective review of monetary policy” over the next 18 months. The messaging was dovish, with the BoJ saying the risk from tightening too hastily is larger than monetary policy falling behind the curve. They are trying to show that they are slowly putting the pieces in place to move when really they are doing very little or indeed nothing, maybe they just print forever until it all blows up? Tokyo core-core CPI rose 3.8 per cent, fastest pace in 41 years...no urgency.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto