Why Citadel is shorting Deliveroo

The share price of Deliveroo (ROO) peaked at 386p midway through August 2021 before losing 72 per cent of its value in the following six months. The online food delivery service was one of those companies that benefited from the lockdowns, but even when the shares reached their high water mark, we questioned the long-term viability of the business model given its seeming overreliance on marketing expenditure to differentiate its service offering from competitors.

The lockdowns triggered a surge in demand for home delivery food services, and projected growth scenarios for the sub-sector suggest that consumer behaviour may have been altered permanently by pandemic-linked disruption. Yet, it’s worth noting that this corner of the market had been growing strongly prior to the pandemic, due in part to the rise in digital technologies. Indeed, food delivery services drew in 53.6 per cent of funding across the broader agri-tech sector between 2012 and 2020.

But even with the advantage of a growing market, companies are still struggling to break even, with margins constrained by the endless financial demands of promotional campaigns, together with troublesome levels of employee turnover and inconsistent utilisation rates.