Outlook for construction worsens

Delays to infrastructure projects compound private housing slowdown
May 2, 2023
  • CPA expects sector will contract by 6.4 per cent this year
  • Housing-led recovery expected next year

The grim outlook for the construction market has worsened over the past quarter, with government announcements to delay infrastructure projects adding to existing woes in the private housing and home improvement markets.

The Construction Products Association has downgraded its forecast for the sector, which it now expects to contract by 6.4 per cent this year, a change from a contraction of 4.7 per cent forecast at the start of the year.

