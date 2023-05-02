Reasons for optimism despite mixed economic messages

When economic indicators give mixed messages, it is easy to focus on the negatives

But there is reason for optimism ahead

Each Friday, the IC's Economic Outlook lists key data releases for the week ahead. There are tens of them, all providing a slightly different perspective on the state of economies. Why so many?

A crucial reason is that these indicators operate at different speeds. While quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) figures provide the final say on whether an economy has entered recession, they only reflect what has already happened – and work with significant lags. Purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs), though not elevated to national statistic status, are both faster and more forward-looking, incorporating questions about what businesses expect in the months ahead.