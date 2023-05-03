Companies roundup: Flutter sales and Aston Martin

Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) grew its revenues by 54 per cent year-on-year to £2.41bn in the first quarter to 31 March as average monthly players rose by 30 per cent to over 12.3mn and US business FanDuel cemented its position as the gambling company’s key revenue driver.
US sales more than doubled in the period to £908mn, with sportsbook increasing its market share by 14 percentage points. Sales also rose in the UK and Ireland and international markets but fell slightly in Australia. Shareholders gave the company the green light last week to pursue an additional listing in New York, which is expected in the fourth quarter of this year. The shares were flat in early trading. CA
Burford Capital to revise years of accounts
Burford Capital (BUR), which has faced heavy scrutiny over the way it values potential future payouts from litigation it is funding, says it will restate its annual audited reports for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 financial years, in addition to using a new standard for its yet-to-be-published 2022 accounts.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has been reviewing its books in recent months, and in March the company delayed its 2022 results and said the numbers may “differ materially from prior disclosures”. Its new valuation model would see an uplift in values, Burford said. The company’s shares fell on open but rebounded to level on the news. Burford will release its 2022 results on 16 May, alongside the restated past accounts. AH
Barratt springs back after bleak winter
Barratt Developments (BDEV) recorded a spring in forward sales after a weak performance over the winter, but figures are still markedly down on this time last year. In a trading update, the housebuilder posted a net private reservation rate 0.71 per active outlet per week for the 12 weeks to 23 April. The figure was 24.5 per cent drop from the 0.94 recorded at the same point last year, but a 45 per cent increase from the 0.49 recorded in January. ML
Card Factory hurt by strikes
Card Factory (CARD) shares slumped by 7 per cent in early trading despite sales at the greeting cards retailer booming by 27 per cent to £463mn in the year to 31 January, as customers returned to the company’s high street stores. Pre-tax profits came in at £52.4mn, up from £11.1mn last year. But online sales fell by almost a fifth, year-on-year, as Royal Mail strikes took their toll. Management said that trading in the first weeks of the new financial year has been “encouraging and slightly ahead of the board's expectations”. CA
TI Fluid Systems refills tank
Shares in TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) rose by 10 per cent to 119p as the maker of fuel tanks reported strong first quarter numbers as supply chain problems in the automotive sector eased.
The Oxford-based company reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue to £870mn, outperforming the wider light vehicle production market, which grew at 5.7 per cent. It also remained upbeat on its outlook, arguing revenue growth would outperform the wider market and that operating margins would expand beyond 6 per cent. Analysts are forecasting earnings per share will increase this year by two-thirds to just over 12p a share. MF