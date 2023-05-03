Companies roundup: Flutter sales and Aston Martin

Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) grew its revenues by 54 per cent year-on-year to £2.41bn in the first quarter to 31 March as average monthly players rose by 30 per cent to over 12.3mn and US business FanDuel cemented its position as the gambling company’s key revenue driver.

US sales more than doubled in the period to £908mn, with sportsbook increasing its market share by 14 percentage points. Sales also rose in the UK and Ireland and international markets but fell slightly in Australia. Shareholders gave the company the green light last week to pursue an additional listing in New York, which is expected in the fourth quarter of this year. The shares were flat in early trading. CA

Burford Capital to revise years of accounts

Burford Capital (BUR), which has faced heavy scrutiny over the way it values potential future payouts from litigation it is funding, says it will restate its annual audited reports for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 financial years, in addition to using a new standard for its yet-to-be-published 2022 accounts.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has been reviewing its books in recent months, and in March the company delayed its 2022 results and said the numbers may “differ materially from prior disclosures”. Its new valuation model would see an uplift in values, Burford said. The company’s shares fell on open but rebounded to level on the news. Burford will release its 2022 results on 16 May, alongside the restated past accounts. AH

Higher prices drive Aston Martin’s sales Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) continued to sputter despite receiving a boost to sales as it shifted more of its high-end cars. Revenue rose by 27 per cent to £296mn in the first quarter, as the company sold more of its DBX SUVs and delivered more of its Valkyrie models. Total average selling prices also increased by 18 per cent to £213,000 per vehicle. However, its operating loss widened by 7 per cent to £50.9mn as it had to amortise more of its capitalised development costs as new models roll off the production line. Its pre-tax statutory loss narrowed by around a third to £74mn due to favourable foreign exchange movements against its US dollar-denominated debt. However, net debt rose by more than £100mn to £868mn since the end of last year as it continued to leak cash. A £118mn net cash outflow was attributed to higher capex spending on new models and increased working capital as it gears up for new launches. The company’s shares fell by 3 per cent in early trading but are up around 40 per cent since the start of the year, with chair Lawrence Stroll attributing it to the performance of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 team which had driven “significant brand awareness and growing demand from a new generation of customers”. MF Read more on Aston Martin here

Barratt springs back after bleak winter

Barratt Developments (BDEV) recorded a spring in forward sales after a weak performance over the winter, but figures are still markedly down on this time last year. In a trading update, the housebuilder posted a net private reservation rate 0.71 per active outlet per week for the 12 weeks to 23 April. The figure was 24.5 per cent drop from the 0.94 recorded at the same point last year, but a 45 per cent increase from the 0.49 recorded in January. ML

Inflation looms large over Haleon Shares in Haleon (HLN) fell nearly 4 per cent in the first hours of trading today despite a fairly positive trading update from the consumer pharma group. The drop comes after Pfizer (US:PFE) announced yesterday that it would begin selling off its 32 per cent stake in the business within months. Meanwhile, Haleon reported year-on-year revenue growth of almost 14 per cent for the three months to the end of March. It tried to offset the impact of cost inflation by hiking the price of its products by an average of 7 per cent across the quarter. But adjusted operating profit margins nonetheless declined by 90 basis points to 23.1 per cent. Management still expects to deliver full year revenue growth towards the upper end of its 4-6 per cent guidance range. JJ

Card Factory hurt by strikes

Card Factory (CARD) shares slumped by 7 per cent in early trading despite sales at the greeting cards retailer booming by 27 per cent to £463mn in the year to 31 January, as customers returned to the company’s high street stores. Pre-tax profits came in at £52.4mn, up from £11.1mn last year. But online sales fell by almost a fifth, year-on-year, as Royal Mail strikes took their toll. Management said that trading in the first weeks of the new financial year has been “encouraging and slightly ahead of the board's expectations”. CA

Accsys cuts debt after improved sales Accsys Technologies (AXS) said it expects full-year cash profit (Ebitda) to be ahead of its previous guidance of doubling underlying pre-tax Ebitda. The maker of treated wood products said sales volumes of its core Accoya product were up 6 per cent in the year to 31 March. Sales volumes in the second half 64 per cent higher than the first half, when it faced production problems at its Arnhem site. The improved performance also meant it had been able to cut net debt by €8mn (£7mn) over the past three months to €44mn. No decision has yet been taken on whether to proceed with its Tricoya plant in Hull, though. Completion work at the plant (originally due to be delivered in 2019) was put on hold for six months in November last year, with the company taking a €58mn impairment hit on the carrying value of Tricoya assets in the same month. Accsys shares rose by 3 per cent in early trading but are down 53 per cent over the past 12 months. MF

TI Fluid Systems refills tank

Shares in TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) rose by 10 per cent to 119p as the maker of fuel tanks reported strong first quarter numbers as supply chain problems in the automotive sector eased.

The Oxford-based company reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue to £870mn, outperforming the wider light vehicle production market, which grew at 5.7 per cent. It also remained upbeat on its outlook, arguing revenue growth would outperform the wider market and that operating margins would expand beyond 6 per cent. Analysts are forecasting earnings per share will increase this year by two-thirds to just over 12p a share. MF