Listing rule changes will make markets more risky, FCA boss says

The head of the Financial Conduct Authority has acknowledged that proposed changes aimed at making London a more attractive place for companies to list will increase risks for investors.

The FCA has begun consultation of a series of measures, including scrapping the premium listing category, offering more flexibility to founders around dual-class share structures and removing requirements for mandatory shareholder votes on transactions such as acquisitions.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme on Wednesday, the authority's chief executive Nikhil Rathi said there was a global phenomenon of companies leaving public markets and that these measures were aimed at “striking a new balance between companies that are selling shares and investors”.