Today's markets: A lot of reasons to dislike risk

Stock markets in Europe are almost flat this morning after falling sharply yesterday, as they caught up with the US from Monday, driven by angst over the banks. Regional banks were in the firing line, souring the mood, but much of that had been lifted by the JPMorgan takeover of beleaguered bank First Republic.

This morning, Europe is trading a bit firmer ahead of the Fed rate decision later on, with apparently some giveback from the selling yesterday. The FTSE 100 rallied 0.5 per cent to recapture 7,800, whilst the DAX nudged 15,800 with a similar rally in early trading. US futures are a tad firmer; Ford, Starbucks and AMD all beating last night on earnings but all suffering after-hours. Between the Fed hiking rates, the banking crisis and worries about the debt ceiling in the US, it’s not a great time for risk assets.

A 0.25 percentage point hike from the Fed seems assured, but they will also be worried about the economic outlook. Could be looking to signal a possible pause in the near future but the thing is as soon as it does anything to suggest a ‘pivot’, the market rallies and financial conditions loosen. US 10-year yields are trading lower around 3.4 per cent this morning, with the 2-year under 4 per cent. Markets price in an 89 per cent chance the FOMC follows through with its third consecutive quarter-point rate hike – down from 95 per cent yesterday – implying investors are just seeing a slightly more dovish Fed in light of the First Republic situation. Another quarter point move would bring the Fed funds rate to a range of 5 per cent-5.25 per cent, in line with its current central forecast for the peak in interest rates – so the commentary in the statement and chairman Jay Powell’s remarks will be crucial to market pricing for future hikes – currently the market doesn’t see it. I think the market is wrong. The recent banking crisis may see the Fed look to be more cautious, while there has been evidence of disinflation, albeit core readings for price growth remain stubbornly high. Hard to see the Fed be too hawkish until that is resolved, but at the same time it has to keep tight with its inflation message.

Is a US debt default unthinkable? 1-year credit default swaps for US government debt are soaring. The angst probably showed up most in crude oil – sinking 5 per cent for its biggest daily decline since January amid debt ceiling fears and demand worries. Central banks are still raising rates, economic data softer, manufacturing in contraction. WTI (Spot) slipped further this morning to $71.32, the weakest since the end of March, whilst Brent tested $75, also the lowest it has been since March 17th.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s European Central Bank decision, we saw clear evidence from the bank lending surveys that credit conditions are tightening. Meanwhile, Eurozone inflation was mixed – core cooled slightly to 5.6 per cent but headline rose for first time in six months to 7 per cent.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto