Why car insurers are about to prosper

The motor insurers were burned in 2022 by inflation in the car supply chain ruining assumptions on costs, combined with very little flexibility on to raise the price of premiums. A combination of regulatory action and stiff competition as insurers fought to maintain their market share ensured that cost inflation had a material impact on the sector’s profitability.

A full assessment of the issues must also acknowledge the range of individual problems suffered by companies in the sector. However, there are definite signs that fortunes for the motor insurers are on the rise. The car market looks to be returning to some kind of normality, with greater supply enabling increased registrations of new vehicles, ensuring that volume and not just price levels will increase business for the insurers. On top of this is the rising trend in premium prices that has been recorded so far this year.

In March, the UK motor market saw new registrations increase by more than 18 per cent on last year, as per data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), with the bulge bracket petrol engine market leading the way with 119,000 registrations (16.5 per cent higher) in the month. Now, it is important to note that the motor market still has some way to go before returning to pre-pandemic norms – around 450,000 vehicles of all types were registered in March 2019 – but the running total at this point in the year of almost 500,000 is a serious improvement. Any return towards normal market volumes has obvious benefits for the motor insurers themselves.

Premiums, and Direct Line, on the up?

The most significant change since this time last year is that premium pricing has started to catch up with the costs of business for insurers. Figures from insurance aggregator website Confused.com show that premium rates for 2023 are rising by an average of 20 per cent to £657, in a sign that insurers may have finally worked out how to cover their higher costs, particularly those of car parts and replacement new cars.

One company that could use a recovery is Direct Line (DLG), which put out another crushing profit warning early this year and parted company with its chief executive. While some of the company’s problems stemmed directly from tough market conditions, its poor underwriting performance suggests that deep-seated operational issues had to be sorted out before a recovery can take place. In a space that is dominated by the more diversified Admiral (ADM), the question is whether improving market conditions can give Direct Line a boost and lay to rest any fears that it will need to undertake a capital raising to underpin its balance sheet.

Berenberg analysts think that the risk of capital raising won’t be lifted until the second half of the year but estimate that, despite its issues, the company should be able to register about 10 per cent premium growth, offset by slightly weaker policy numbers. Berenberg reckons this suggests a return to capital generation as the year progresses, which will help to offset the possibility of having to raise new funds. This will also be the key to Direct Line restoring its traditionally generous dividend payout. However, the brokerage also points out that Direct Line’s exposure to commercial property (£199mn in loans and £279mn of property) could hold back capital generation.

The contrast with Admiral is marked in that reserve releases look more likely this year given the company’s stronger balance sheet. That reflects Admiral’s discipline in its approach to underwriting, as well as a broader business model, encompassing a US division and a significant presence in personal and commercial lending.

There is a definite bent towards consolidation in motor insurance that could benefit both Direct Line and Admiral in the long term. Saga’s (SAGA) exit from the market is all but assured after the company recently put its underwriting arm up for sale and, with Admiral and Direct Line controlling a quarter of the UK motor insurance market between them, the possibility of further consolidation benefiting the biggest companies seems even more likely under the circumstances. The only real headwind, apart from the inflation shock, is how activist the Financial Conduct Authority will continue to be after imposing an end to 'price walking' of existing customers, where low initial premium rates are hiked consistently.

Fundamentally, with the impact of the pandemic starting to recede into memory, any improvement in the overall motor market will be rewarded with greater investor interest.