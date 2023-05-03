Will a stronger pound put off foreign tourists?

Americans spent as much on UK tourism as European visitors for the first time last year But spending by Chinese tourists will remain close to zero

Searches for “tourist exchange rate pound” and “currency exchange near me” are surging. If Google Trends data is anything to go by, this can mean only one thing: it’s time for a holiday.

The tourism industry took a hammering during the pandemic. According to the UNWTO tourism dashboard, global tourism receipts fell from $1.5trn (£1.20trn) in 2019 to just $559bn in 2020 as coronavirus hit. Tourism’s share of total exports plummeted during 2020, and is yet to fully recover, as the chart shows. This means that the return to ‘business as usual’ could offer a considerable global output boost.