Companies roundup: Vodafone merger and Shell profits

Now that Vodafone (VOD) has a permanent chief executive in place, it will quickly move on its previously announced merger discussions with Three, according to a report in the Financial Times. The telecoms giant and Three owner CK Hutchison said last year they were in talks about merging their UK businesses, with Vodafone holding 51 per cent of the combined company. The FT said on Thursday morning the deal would be unveiled this month, with a £9bn group to be created. Reuters also said an announcement was weeks away.

There are likely to be difficult regulatory hurdles ahead for the deal, with the Competition and Markets Authority showing a willingness in recent months to intervene across multiple sectors. The deal is structured to give the UK partner the majority stake, however. “By combining our businesses, Vodafone UK and Three UK will gain the necessary scale to be able to accelerate the rollout of full 5G in the UK and expand broadband connectivity to rural communities and small businesses,” the companies said in October. AH

Shell trades its way to Q1 profit beat

After BP (BP.) slowed its buyback programme earlier this week, all eyes were on Shell (SHEL): it has held the line, however, and will maintain $4bn (£3.2bn) of buybacks for the coming three months. Its adjusted earnings for the first quarter were well ahead of expectations, at $9.6bn compared to a consensus of $8bn. Lower energy prices did have an impact - integrated gas earnings fell $600mn through the price level alone.

But sales of oil products, a rise in integrated gas volumes and the trading division all helped the Q1 numbers. “Encouragingly, marketing results also recovered from a weak Q4 result, with Shell citing higher lubricants margins from lower base oil prices, as well as seasonally lower opex in Q1, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria. AH

Unilever shareholders reject executive pay plan Unilever (ULVR) shareholders voted against the directors’ remuneration report at the consumer goods giant’s AGM on Wednesday, in protest at the salaries on offer. The company reported that 58 per cent of shareholders voted to reject the executive pay plan, providing a headache for new chief executive Hein Schumacher, who will take the reins in July. The board said after the advisory - ie non-binding - vote that “we are committed to shareholder engagement and will consult over the next few months to listen carefully to feedback and determine any next steps”. Education company Pearson (PSON) also saw a significant vote against director pay last week, although still managed to pass the package with 54 per cent support. CA Read more: Unilever’s volumes fall as prices soar

Domino’s bakes up new share buyback

Domino’s Pizza (DOM) revealed a new £20mn share buyback programme as it announced “record” sales and orders in its first quarter. System sales rose by 6 per cent in the period to £387mn, with order numbers up by 3 per cent to 18mn. The company said that it had gained a further 8 per cent in UK takeaway market share and noted an “encouraging start” to the second quarter. Full-year guidance was reiterated. CA

BAE Systems on target BAE Systems’ (BA.) shares faced mild selling pressure in early trading from expectant investors. The company, whose shares have risen by two-thirds since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and by 17 per cent since the start of this year, said trading is in line with the guidance given in February of expected sales growth of between 3-5 per cent this year and underlying earnings growth of 4-6 per cent. Chief executive Charles Woodburn highlighted the Aukus agreement signed between the UK, US and Australia in March as being “significant for the company in the medium and long-term”. It also pointed to increases in the US and UK defence budgets as positives. However, the company’s shares, which trade above their five-year average at almost 17-times FactSet consensus forecast earnings, fell by 1.6 per cent in early trading. MF Read more: Does the BAE chief executive deserve his pay?

Full steam ahead at Trainline

Trainline (TRN) shares jumped by 15 per cent after the ticketing platform said that revenues and net ticket sales outstripped pre-pandemic levels in the year to 28 February, with a strong performance in both UK and international markets. Annual revenues came in at £327mn, a 74 per cent uplift on the pandemic-hit comparative and a 16 per cent increase on financial year 2020. Net ticket sales rose by 72 per cent against last year to over £4.3bn, a quarter ahead of 2020. The board guided for year-on-year growth of 13 to 22 per cent for both revenues and net ticket sales in 2024. CA

Next’s sales more resilient than forecast Next’s (NXT) trading in the first quarter was better than expected but the company still anticipates profits to fall this year. In the 13 weeks to 29 April, full price sales fell by 0.7 per cent against last year, ahead of previous management forecasts of a 2 per cent decline. Total trading sales, which includes markdown and clearance sales, rose by 1.2 per cent. Management reiterated guidance for a full-year profit before tax of £795mn, a 9 per cent fall on last year, and earnings per share of 502p. The shares rose by more than 2 per cent in early trading. CA Read more: Can Next and M&S succeed where others have failed?

Virgin Money’s profit hit by impairments

Virgin Money (VMUK) has revealed that reported profits fell by a quarter at the half-year mark. The challenger bank took the decision to book £144m in provisions for bad loans compared to just £21m in last year’s interim release. Profitability was also constrained by increased expenses, some of which were linked to mortgage digitisation. Market sentiment wasn’t helped by the 5.2 percentage point fall in the return on tangible equity since the year-end. MR