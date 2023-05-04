Companies roundup: Vodafone merger and Shell profits

Now that Vodafone (VOD) has a permanent chief executive in place, it will quickly move on its previously announced merger discussions with Three, according to a report in the Financial Times. The telecoms giant and Three owner CK Hutchison said last year they were in talks about merging their UK businesses, with Vodafone holding 51 per cent of the combined company. The FT said on Thursday morning the deal would be unveiled this month, with a £9bn group to be created. Reuters also said an announcement was weeks away.
There are likely to be difficult regulatory hurdles ahead for the deal, with the Competition and Markets Authority showing a willingness in recent months to intervene across multiple sectors. The deal is structured to give the UK partner the majority stake, however. “By combining our businesses, Vodafone UK and Three UK will gain the necessary scale to be able to accelerate the rollout of full 5G in the UK and expand broadband connectivity to rural communities and small businesses,” the companies said in October. AH
Shell trades its way to Q1 profit beat
After BP (BP.) slowed its buyback programme earlier this week, all eyes were on Shell (SHEL): it has held the line, however, and will maintain $4bn (£3.2bn) of buybacks for the coming three months. Its adjusted earnings for the first quarter were well ahead of expectations, at $9.6bn compared to a consensus of $8bn. Lower energy prices did have an impact - integrated gas earnings fell $600mn through the price level alone.
But sales of oil products, a rise in integrated gas volumes and the trading division all helped the Q1 numbers. “Encouragingly, marketing results also recovered from a weak Q4 result, with Shell citing higher lubricants margins from lower base oil prices, as well as seasonally lower opex in Q1, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria. AH
Domino’s bakes up new share buyback
Domino’s Pizza (DOM) revealed a new £20mn share buyback programme as it announced “record” sales and orders in its first quarter. System sales rose by 6 per cent in the period to £387mn, with order numbers up by 3 per cent to 18mn. The company said that it had gained a further 8 per cent in UK takeaway market share and noted an “encouraging start” to the second quarter. Full-year guidance was reiterated. CA
Full steam ahead at Trainline
Trainline (TRN) shares jumped by 15 per cent after the ticketing platform said that revenues and net ticket sales outstripped pre-pandemic levels in the year to 28 February, with a strong performance in both UK and international markets. Annual revenues came in at £327mn, a 74 per cent uplift on the pandemic-hit comparative and a 16 per cent increase on financial year 2020. Net ticket sales rose by 72 per cent against last year to over £4.3bn, a quarter ahead of 2020. The board guided for year-on-year growth of 13 to 22 per cent for both revenues and net ticket sales in 2024. CA
Virgin Money’s profit hit by impairments
Virgin Money (VMUK) has revealed that reported profits fell by a quarter at the half-year mark. The challenger bank took the decision to book £144m in provisions for bad loans compared to just £21m in last year’s interim release. Profitability was also constrained by increased expenses, some of which were linked to mortgage digitisation. Market sentiment wasn’t helped by the 5.2 percentage point fall in the return on tangible equity since the year-end. MR