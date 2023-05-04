The real impact of higher taxes

Our savings have lost a lot of their purchasing power, our investments have struggled to grow even in nominal terms and our real wages have decreased, but the amount of tax we pay has been increasing.

UK tax receipts increased by 9.9 per cent in the 2022-23 tax year compared with the previous year, according to recent HM Revenue & Customs data. Given that consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose by 10.1 per cent over the same period, this means that the nation’s tax bill has almost kept up with it.

This is not a terrible thing per se. After all, if the state is to keep providing us with the same standard of services, it needs revenue to maintain its real value. But our economy is not growing at a pace that allows for this to be painless, as shown by the fact that tax receipts as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) have also been on the rise for the past two years, reaching 31.4 per cent in 2022-23 after hovering around the 27 to 28 per cent mark for the better part of two decades.