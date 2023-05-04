Today's markets: Banking panic as Fed raises rates

Just as Jay Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, was proclaiming the US banking system was “sound and resilient”, news was breaking that another embattled midsize lender was close to the edge. Following the Fed’s decision to raise rates by 0.25 percentage points, reports emerged that PacWest Bancorp was exploring “strategic options”, including a possible sale. Shares in the bank tumbled 50 per cent after-hours to take its year-to-date loss to almost 72 per cent. Shares in Western Alliance, another regional lender, slumped a further 22 per cent. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a New York investment bank, will also open lower later, after sliding almost 2 per cent yesterday.

Wall Street turned lower in the wake of the Fed, with the S&P 500 down 0.7 per cent and the Dow Jones – 0.8 per cent to 33,414 and the Nasdaq off by almost half a percent to 12,025. European markets tracked lower in early trading on Thursday with the FTSE 100 down another half a percent to the 7,750 area and the DAX shedding almost 1 per cent to 15,671. The dollar fell as US 2-year yields dipped to 3.8 per cent but are a touch higher this morning, whilst the 10-year dipped to 3.34 per cent, trading around 3.36 per cent this morning, a couple of basis points higher.

It’s all hands to the pumps now for PacWest, which issued a statement saying it is looking at “all options to maximise shareholder value”. It also stressed that deposits are okay – core customer deposits have increased since 31 March with $28 billion in total deposits as of 2 May, while the level of insured deposits has increased from 71 per cent to 75 per cent. You cannot ask JPMorgan to come to the rescue again. Powell said: “I think it’s probably good policy that we don’t want the largest banks doing big acquisitions.” No, but that is what happened because it was the ‘best’ outcome for the banking system and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation: unintended consequences. The quicker the Fed gets to a point of cutting rates the better for these mid-size banks, but there is a lot more time and likely a lot more pain before we get there.

So what actually happened with the Fed? The FOMC’s statement opened the door to a pause in rate hikes – but Powell shut the door firmly on any cuts this year. Powell stressed that the Fed is closer to the end than the beginning. But you have to read between the lines, everyone hears what they want to hear. The FOMC has opened the door to pause in June because that is what everyone wants, it’s how everyone is positioned. Powell actually stressed that a decision on a pause “was not made today" and that "it will take some time" for inflation to fall. Moreover, he stuck to his basic policy that the Fed is “prepared to do more if greater monetary policy is warranted”. Main change in the guidance was that he said the committee “anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate” to return to 2 per cent.

Market pricing did reflect a higher chance of a June pause but now also suggests there’s a strong chance of 0.75 to 1 percentage point cuts by December. This is totally at odds with what the Fed is saying and indicates the market sees a real chance of contraction in the labour market and much lower inflation.

Attention now shifts to Europe as the ECB embarks on another hike – less clear whether 0.25 or 0.5 percentage points. Evidence from the bank lending surveys this week show that credit conditions are tightening, while Eurozone inflation paints a mixed picture for the central bank.