Companies roundup: Apple sales and IAG

Apple beat expectations overnight, though its revenue fell for the second quarter in a row. Sales were down 3 per cent year-on-year, but it looks a lot worse when adjusted for inflation.

Guidance, though not formal, for the June quarter was for growth to be similar to the March quarter, down 3 per cent again, which was a weak showing. Mac sales were down 31 per cent and iPads down 13 per cent, reflecting a poor macroeconomic outlook and “very difficult” comparison with the M1 MacBook Pro from a year ago, according to chief executive Tim Cook.

However, there was some positive news. Services revenues were up 5.5 per cent to an all-time high, and best-ever March quarter for the iPhone, installed base record high. Apple remains a giant cash machine even though it trades as a growth stock, despite no longer being in that category. Shares rose in the after-hours market on the back of the iPhone sales beating and another $90bn return for shareholders. NW

IAG ups full-year profit guidance

The market responded positively to a Q1 update from International Airlines Group (IAG) in which the parent company of British Airways upgraded its full-year profit expectations on the back of increasing holiday travel volumes. Revenue was up by 74 per cent through the quarter, trumping consensus at €5.9bn (£5.2bn).

The group booked a modest operating profit, but analysts had anticipated a loss in keeping with historical Q1 returns. Management now expects annual profit to come in above the top end of the €1.8bn-€2.3bn range given in February. The company also revealed that Latin America and North America traffic is now exceeding the levels seen prior to the pandemic – a very favourable sign for the airline group. MR

Read more: British Airways owner IAG returns to profit