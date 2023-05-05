Economic Outlook 8-12 May

As the Bank of England's monetary policy committee prepares to meet on Thursday 11 May, speculation mounts: will this be the final hike of the cycle? Perhaps not. Higher-than-expected inflation figures for March mean market pricing now indicates a 25bps rate hike next week, with rates only peaking in autumn this year. The Bank is nevertheless expected to upgrade its projections for the economy given the more optimistic trajectory for energy prices and global growth.

The ONS will publish its first estimate for Q1 growth on Friday. The OBR thinks the UK economy contracted by 0.4 per cent between January and March, but expects growth to rebound slightly later in the year. This means that we should avoid the two consecutive quarters of contraction that would tip us into a ‘technical’ recession. But the situation remains finely balanced, and economists are split on whether the UK will grow overall in 2023.