Shipping lines' margins set to sink

Industry's combined profit could shrink by 95 per cent this year
May 5, 2023
  • East Asia to northern Europe freight rates have fallen by 88 per cent on last year
  • Scrappage levels of older vessels still muted

The era of record-breaking profits made by the world’s biggest shipping lines is over, with the industry facing losses next year as a wave of new supply hits a market in the doldrums.

Throughput at global container ports shrank by 3.1 per cent in the first quarter as consumer demand for goods slowed, according to shipping consultancy Drewry. Importers who had filled warehouses to avoid supply chain strains found themselves carrying so much inventory that they hit cashflow problems, said Markus Panhauser, senior vice president at  DHL Global Forwarding’s Oceanfreight Europe arm. 

