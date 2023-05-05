Shipping lines' margins set to sink

East Asia to northern Europe freight rates have fallen by 88 per cent on last year

Scrappage levels of older vessels still muted

The era of record-breaking profits made by the world’s biggest shipping lines is over, with the industry facing losses next year as a wave of new supply hits a market in the doldrums.

Throughput at global container ports shrank by 3.1 per cent in the first quarter as consumer demand for goods slowed, according to shipping consultancy Drewry. Importers who had filled warehouses to avoid supply chain strains found themselves carrying so much inventory that they hit cashflow problems, said Markus Panhauser, senior vice president at DHL Global Forwarding’s Oceanfreight Europe arm.