Today's markets: Banking chaos casts a long shadow

European stock markets opened higher by around half a per cent this morning, following a mixed bag in Asia overnight and another tough day for Wall Street. The S&P 500 declined another 0.7 per cent to 4,061 and is offside by 2.6 per cent for the week. The FTSE 100 is up around 0.4 per cent, the DAX 0.75 per cent and the CAC 40 0.3 per cent.

European indices are heading for a weekly loss of somewhere around 1 per cent. Sterling is pushing up for a third day, with GBPUSD rising above 1.26 to its highest since April 2022. USDJPY also faltered with the yen holding big gains for the week. Spot West Texas Intermediate is heading for the $70 resistance for a second day, gold weaker at $2,040, about $38 below the Wednesday peak.

Meanwhile, the turmoil for US regional banks continues: Canadian outfit TD Bank has pulled out of its $13.4bn deal for First Horizon, the latter’s shares plunging by a third, the former citing regulatory uncertainty. PacWest tumbled another 50 per cent as it explores strategic options including a sale, but was up more than 13 per cent after-hours. Western Alliance shed 38 per cent but rallied 9 per cent after-hours after it denied a report it was considering a potential sale. Wall Street ended lower for a fourth day, the Dow shedding 0.86 per cent to 33,127 and even turning negative for the year.

Yesterday, the European Central Bank hiked rates by 0.25 percentage points and signalled more to come, though no formal guidance on what is next. “The inflation outlook continues to be too high for too long,” the statement said. The ECB also said it would likely stop reinvestments under the Asset Purchase Program (APP) in July, which was seen as a bit more hawkish than the low-ball hike. EURUSD moved towards 1.11 yesterday morning but retraced back under 1.10. German factory orders slumped 10 per cent in March from February – much worse than expected, which confirms the sense that the ECB is as much worried about growth and the lag effects of rates as it is about inflation.

Across the pond we have the non-farm payrolls later – expecting an increase of 181,000, slowing from the 236,000 last time, and the fewest since 2020. Unemployment steady at 3.6 per cent and wage growth at 0.3 per cent. Bad news is good news – whatever, the Fed is not going to cut in July whatever the futures markets say – it doesn’t matter what the number is today, the Fed is not cutting this year let alone in the summer (unless there is some kind of mega financial crisis, which would be bad for risk assets) but the market will react to that and there is the trade.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto

*In yesterday’s Trader, we incorrectly stated that shares in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a New York investment bank, would open lower. We meant the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index would open lower. Apologies for this editing error.