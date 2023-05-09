/
Apple rounds off strong results season for big tech

The company beat analyst expectations thanks to surprisingly strong iPhone sales.
May 9, 2023
  • High margin service revenue continues to grow
  • EPS defies analyst expectations

Perhaps iPhones are an essential household good. Apple’s (US:APPL) revenue fell less than analysts expected in the three months to April, boosted by an increase in sales of the dominant smartphone. Overall, sales fell 3 per cent to $94.8bn (£75bn) as consumers purchased less Macs, iPads and wearables. Analysts were expecting worse with a consensus expectation of just $92.9bn, according to FactSet.

Despite worsening macro-economic conditions, iPhone sales rose 1.5 per cent to $51.3bn. In contrast, Mac sales dropped 30 per cent to $7.2bn.

