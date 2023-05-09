/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Are Virtual AGMs good or bad for shareholders?

Holding them online makes it easier to attend but shouldn't come at the expense of engagement
Are Virtual AGMs good or bad for shareholders?
May 9, 2023
  • Nothing can replace the ‘reality check’ and scrutiny from shareholders in the room
  • But technology is an opportunity to broaden engagement with shareholders who are unable to travel on the day

This year's round of annual general meetings (AGMs) has left some investors questioning whether companies' pandemic-era practices are fit for future use.

Holding AGMs online became a necessity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, some companies have moved back to in-person meetings, others have opted for a hybrid version, and others have chosen a digital-first option, actively asking shareholders not to turn up in person.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data