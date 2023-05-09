Civitas backs take-private offer that 'undervalues company'

Social housing landlord Civitas (CSH) has backed a £485mn take-private offer from Hong Kong-based investor CK Asset Holdings (CKA). The 80p per share cash offer represents a 44.4 per cent premium to Civitas’ closing share price on 5 May – with shares jumping this morning to match the value of the offer.

Civitas’ board has recommended shareholders accept the deal, saying it would allow them to “exit in full and in cash”, though it added that the 80p per share on the table comes in at a 26.7 per cent discount to Civitas’ net asset value (NAV).