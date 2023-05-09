Companies roundup: Purplebricks chaos and house prices fall

Shares in beleaguered online estate agent Purplebricks (PURP) cratered 61 per cent this morning after it warned shareholders a firesale of the company would be needed to pay off its debts. “Negotiations are ongoing [with potential buyers], however, at the current time, the transactions being contemplated, if concluded, would be expected to deliver returns to shareholders materially below the company's [previous closing] share price”.

Purplebricks has agreed a short extension on its debt obligations after it missed a deadline to pay up at the end of last month. The company said previously it wanted to return cash generation in early 2024, but this morning conceded this is “unlikely”. ML

Plastics group Victrex struggles with falling sales volumes

Victrex (VCT), the maker of high performance plastics, underperformed the market’s expectations in the six months to the end of March. Revenue of £162.2mn was more than two per cent below analyst consensus, while sales volumes fell 14 per cent year-on-year.

The issue, according to management, was weakness in several of its end markets – a group which includes the electronics and aerospace industries.

Management said the company typically “sees a strong bounce back” once conditions in these sectors improve. But it also admitted volumes would likely decline by a double-digit figure for the full financial year. Shares were down more than 8 per cent by mid-morning. JJ

Read more: Plastic costs are inelastic for Victrex

House prices dipped last month, Halifax House prices dropped 0.3 per cent last month following three straight months of increases. According to lender Halifax, the price of the average UK home fell from £287,891 to £286,896. The data contrasts with numbers from Nationwide which recorded a 1.29 per cent increase in prices for April. Commenting on the figures, Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “You can quibble about whether prices are up or down but the big picture is that annual growth is broadly flat and transactions clearly hit their low point in January.” ML

De La Rue delays results

De La Rue (DLAR) has postponed the publication of its results, as it scrambles to amend its banking covenants. The banknote printer planned to publish its results for financial year 2023 on 31 May, but it has pushed the date back to 29 June.

The group said it is in discussion with lending banks about an amendment to its banking covenants. It is also hunting for a new chair, following the ousting of Kevin Loosemore last month. JS

Read more about De La Rue’s tumultuous year here