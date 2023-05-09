Companies roundup: Purplebricks chaos and house prices fall

Shares in beleaguered online estate agent Purplebricks (PURP) cratered 61 per cent this morning after it warned shareholders a firesale of the company would be needed to pay off its debts. “Negotiations are ongoing [with potential buyers], however, at the current time, the transactions being contemplated, if concluded, would be expected to deliver returns to shareholders materially below the company's [previous closing] share price”.
Purplebricks has agreed a short extension on its debt obligations after it missed a deadline to pay up at the end of last month. The company said previously it wanted to return cash generation in early 2024, but this morning conceded this is “unlikely”. ML
Plastics group Victrex struggles with falling sales volumes
Victrex (VCT), the maker of high performance plastics, underperformed the market’s expectations in the six months to the end of March. Revenue of £162.2mn was more than two per cent below analyst consensus, while sales volumes fell 14 per cent year-on-year.
The issue, according to management, was weakness in several of its end markets – a group which includes the electronics and aerospace industries.
Management said the company typically “sees a strong bounce back” once conditions in these sectors improve. But it also admitted volumes would likely decline by a double-digit figure for the full financial year. Shares were down more than 8 per cent by mid-morning. JJ
De La Rue delays results
De La Rue (DLAR) has postponed the publication of its results, as it scrambles to amend its banking covenants. The banknote printer planned to publish its results for financial year 2023 on 31 May, but it has pushed the date back to 29 June.
The group said it is in discussion with lending banks about an amendment to its banking covenants. It is also hunting for a new chair, following the ousting of Kevin Loosemore last month. JS
