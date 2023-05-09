Pearson talks up AI after share price knock

The prospect of school and university students abandoning textbooks for artificial intelligence-driven learning has knocked education stocks this week, after a US company said AI interest had slowed its growth

The chief executive of Chegg (US:CHGG), which rents textbooks and provides exam help to university students, said this week there was “an impact on our new customer growth rate” from AI.

“Based on our research... people who would have paid for us around midterms or closer to finals were reluctant to pay [or become] longer-term subscribers now have a new free site to go try,” said Daniel Rosensweig, referring to OpenAI’s ChatGPT4.