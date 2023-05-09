Today’s markets: Banks and debt ceiling woes hit shares

European stock markets slipped lower in early trading on Tuesday with some catch-up in London after the coronation holiday. US markets were muted on Monday with debt ceiling shenanigans heating up – Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said failure to raise the debt ceiling "could produce financial chaos" and it "would have an adverse impact on the dollar’s use as a reserve currency".

Treasury yields were a bit lower, 10-year bonds are trading just under 3.5 per cent but holding the post-nonfarm payrolls firmness from Friday. US labour market is not showing any signs of weakness, which supports the idea that we will not see cuts this year and probably more likely to see more hikes. As I said last week – Powell’s job was about leaving the option of a hike in June on the table. The dollar trades higher, cable testing 1.260 support, the euro tracking under 1.10. Oil fell after three days of gains.

This morning the FTSE 100 is down around 0.3 per cent while the DAX and the CAC 40 are down 0.2 and 0.6 per cent respectively. Yesterday there was some movement on US regional bank shares, with the KBW Regional Banking Index rising during the day but eventually it slipped to a 2.8 per cent decline. News from the index’s constituents on how they are shoring up their balance sheets seems to help.

Elsewhere, data this morning showed China exports grew 8.5 per cent year-on-year, more than forecast, demonstrating demand remains solid globally. However, imports slumped by 7.9 per cent. UK consumer spending grew at about half the pace of inflation – less is more! Meanwhile, Halifax says house prices declined between March and April after three months of growth.

Looking ahead to later in the week, US CPI inflation for April is the main event. Inflation eased in March to the lowest level in almost two years but a rise in core price growth alarmed policymakers. CPI for March fell to 5 per cent year-on-year, down from 6 per cent in February. However, core hit 5.6 per cent, up 0.4 per cent on the month, suggesting that sticky inflation will continue to dog the Fed.

And with inflation continuing to run in double digits in the UK, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates by 0.25 percentage points again. Whether it has the bottle to keep hiking and make it clear it will do whatever it takes to tame inflation is a lot less clear. Huw Pill, the Bank’s chief economist, recently said people should accept being poorer. The problem for the BoE is the housing market and all those fixed-rate deals rolling off this year and next.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto