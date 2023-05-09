We don't like monopolies – but they are vital for innovation

Monopolies are generally deemed to be bad for society. As well as a lack of competition, they tend to create higher prices for consumers and are believed to ultimately lead to less innovation. That’s why historically, when they have formed, they have eventually been broken up by regulators.

In the mid-20th century, AT&T (US:T) had a monopoly in the US consumer telecoms market. Both long- and short-distance calls travelled over its phone lines. It also ran its own research laboratory, called Bell Labs. In 1974, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against it, and by 1984 it was broken up into eight different companies.

In some regards, this break-up was successful. A presentation given by the Justice Department in 2007 shows how much cheaper telephone calls have become since the 1980s. Between 1986 and 2004, the price of a long-distance interstate call fell 72 per cent to $0.07 per minute.