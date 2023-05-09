We're 'shirking from home' – but that's no bad thing

WFH remains widespread – especially among higher income earners

But are workers using flexible working patterns for afternoon golf and beauty treatments?

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 44 per cent of workers still work from home (WFH) at least part of the time, an enduring legacy of the darkest days of the pandemic (see chart). But are we working – or shirking?

Some rather incriminating evidence has started to emerge. In the UK, fintech start-up SumUp Payments found that spending on midweek barbers, hair and beauty appointments was up almost 5 per cent last year compared with 2019. Golf clubs are also booming. Research from Stanford academics Alex Finan and Nick Bloom found that US golfers were playing 278 per cent more on Wednesday afternoons in 2022 than they were in 2019. They concluded that “the most likely explanation is that employees are golfing as breaks while working from home”.