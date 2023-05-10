Companies roundup: Airbnb shares fall as Asos underwhelms

When a company trades on a pricey valuation the market expects a lot. Even though Airbnb (US:ABNB) produced another stellar set of results, for the first quarter, its share price dropped 10 per cent in after-hours trading when it revealed year-on-year revenue growth would slow in the current period.

In the first quarter, revenue was up 20 per cent year on year and was 1.5 per cent ahead of analyst expectations. The company has benefitted from the pandemic and the widespread adoption of homeworking. Revenue is more than double pre-pandemic levels.

The company also generates a large amount of cash. Free cash flow for the quarter was $1.6bn, up 32 per cent year-on-year. In the last 12 months its free cash flow was $3.8bn giving it a free cash flow margin of 44 per cent.

Despite all this good news, the share price dropped because of the gloomier outlook for the second quarter. Management expects revenue to be between $2.35bn and $2.45bn which represents year-on-year growth of between 12 per cent 16 per cent. This wasn’t way behind analyst expectations of $4.42bn. But when you are trading at a forward price to earning ratio of 33, the market expects perfection. AS

Read Taking Stock: Tourism is recovering – but that’s no reason to buy in

Asos’ first half underwhelms

Asos (ASC) shares plummeted 13 per cent after the fast fashion-retailer revealed a weak set of interim results for the six months to 28 February. Revenues fell by 8 per cent to £1.84bn, with a 10 per cent contraction in the UK, the company’s key market.

Management said its ‘driving change’ agenda contributed to around half of the sales fall, but that the strategy is “driving improving order economics”. Pre-tax losses widened to £291mn, from a negative £16mn last year. The company said that free cash outflow for the full year will be around £100mn, at the top end of its guidance. CA

Boost for Reits’ as NAVs start nudging up Valuation updates from two real estate investment trusts (Reits) suggest commercial property values may have bottomed following last year’s bruising price correction. UK Commercial Property Reit’s (UKCM) net asset value (NAV) nudged up 1.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 after plummeting 29.4 per cent over the final six months of 2022. Meanwhile, Custodian Reit’s (CREI) NAV dipped a further 0.5 per cent, but this was much less than the 18.3 per cent drop over the latter half of 2022. Yesterday, data company MSCI said that UK commercial property posted a 0.1 per cent “total return” – net valuation and rental movement – for Q1 2023 after a -11.9 per cent total return in Q4 2022, the worst quarter since 2008. ML Read more: Why Reit share prices might have bottomed out

Rebrand for National Express

National Express (NEX) will change its name to Mobico next month, to “better reflect the group’s international nature and its diverse range of mobility services”. Subsidiaries will retain their own brands, however, meaning the company’s UK coach network will still be known by its familiar title. When the name change becomes effective, the group’s stock ticker will change to MCG. JS

Read more: National Express revenues soar on higher passenger numbers

UK needs five times more EV battery capacity by 2030 An electric vehicle expert has told a parliamentary committee this week that the UK needs to significantly increase investment on the electric vehicle supply chain to be a “serious industrial player” in the space. Simon Moores from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, in written evidence to the business and trade committee, added that the UK “has no comprehensive commercial position in today’s industry” and lacked a clear strategy to catch up. Benchmark said the current outlook was for 25 gigawatt hours (GWh) to 38GWh of capacity from one factory, and the UK would need 175GWh from at least three factories, which would be enough for 2.6mn cars a year. Britishvolt was the great hope for local manufacturing but after falling into financial stress will be focused on stationary energy storage, if it gets off the ground under new owners. AH

Vertu delivers solid results

Vertu Motors (VTU) shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading as investors enjoyed the automotive retailer’s record annual revenues of £4bn, boosted by higher vehicle prices and the impact of acquisitions, and a 27 per cent hike in the dividend.

For the year to 28 February, Vertu’s adjusted profit before tax came in at £39.3mn, ahead of market expectations. The company also confirmed it would buy back a further £3mn-worth of shares. CA