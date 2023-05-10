/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Did central banks cause today's inflation spiral?

There's no smoking gun, but their efforts during the pandemic might be to blame
Did central banks cause today's inflation spiral?
May 10, 2023
  • Today’s inflation has a huge supply shock element 
  • But central bankers are not off the hook

Did quantitative easing (QE) contribute to today’s high inflation? The jury (well, the Treasury Committee), is still out. Views are currently being collected on “the impact of QE on the ongoing outbreak of inflation”. 

In the pandemic, a meme emerged. On the left-hand side, a worried figure warns that creating money cannot fight an economic downturn and would distort the natural rate of interest. On the right-hand side, someone from the Federal Reserve replies “haha money printer go brrrr”. Were central banks really too cavalier about ‘unconventional’ monetary policy? The Bank of England (BoE) seems to think not. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data