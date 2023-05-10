Today’s markets: US inflation rocks share prices

It has been a lacklustre start to trading in Europe ahead of key inflation data from the US. This follows a nervy session on Wall Street last night that left the S&P 500 down by half a percent.

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.22 per cent, with only real gains for Melrose after it said it would focus on being a pure aerospace company, and Compass, which raised full-year guidance. The DAX was down almost half a percent while oil was softer after US stockpiles rose, gold steady with benchmark US 10-year yields a little above 3.5 per cent.

But, US inflation data is the main game in town even though the Bank of England meets tomorrow. In the US, we’re expecting a 5 per cent 12-month inflation figure, 0.4 per cent monthly and a core 0.3 per cent month-on-month rise.

The trading so far has been clear enough – people are waiting on the CPI data for a signal as to what the Federal Reserve does in June. But whatever comes out later will move markets. This is because markets have been betting hard on there being a pause in interest rates next month but Fed chairman Jay Powell has very clearly left the door open to another increase. Since the hot payrolls figure last week, Federal Funds Rate futures indicate a 20 per cent chance of another 0.25 percentage point increase next month. So markets are slowly waking up to the fact that the data is not cool enough and the Fed is open to do more.

With the Fed being more data dependent, the core monthly inflation level here is key. CPI for March fell to 5 per cent year-on-year, down from 6 per cent in February. However, core hit 5.6 per cent, up 0.4 percentage points on the month, suggesting that sticky inflation will continue to dog the Fed. This inflation release is really big – it will be key to determining when the Fed pauses rate increases. Basically, if the inflation figures come in cooler than expected, expect a quick reaction and a bounce in share prices as traders bring that 20 per cent probability figure down, but the opposite is also true.

JPMorgan says there is a 50 per cent chance of a 5-5.2 per cent for the headline inflation number, which it reckons would see the S&P 500 rally between 0.5-0.75 per cent. But the spread here is huge – there is a 30 per cent chance of a higher inflation reading that would see shares fall 1 per cent, and a 20 per cent chance of slower inflation seeing at least 1 per cent rise in the S&P. Trade this at your peril.

Debt ceiling – talks going nowhere so far...default looms by June...it won’t actually default, will it? It’s the extreme tail risk but until it’s fixed it will be a weight for risk appetite in general...confidence being eaten away – small business optimism down to a 10-year low.

Elsewhere, JPMorgan has cut European stocks to underweight. “We believe that the time has come to close the trade of overweight Eurozone vs the US,” the bank said Tuesday. European equities on a broad level have rallied twice as much as the S&P 500 since September.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto