Wetherspoon shares up after profit guidance update

Full-year profits at the high end of market expectations

Action on net debt and estate rationalisation

The share price of JD Wetherspoon (JDW) has been ticking up since the end of last year, but it may be premature to characterise the stock as a recovery play. Yet given the unprecedented trading circumstances faced by the pubco since 2020, the revelation that it expects profits in the current financial year to be towards the top of market expectations represents progress of sorts. The company’s latest trading update also detailed a 12.2 per cent like-for-like increase in third-quarter sales, with trading volumes helped along by a particularly strong Easter period.

Sales are now ahead of pre-pandemic levels, but it’s impossible to overstate the damage wrought on the hospitality sector by the enforced business closures. Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin certainly remains critical of over-regulation in the wider economy, asserting that some senior politicians fail to grasp “the need to encourage a successful free market economy”. And though he welcomed the positive momentum on the sales front, he cautioned that “inflation, especially in labour, energy and food costs, remains a more intractable issue”. The read-through is that margins will be dampened by rising input costs for longer than expected, although you would imagine that sales volumes could prove more resilient than those of industry peers due to the company’s value-for-money business model – we shall see.